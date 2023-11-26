Vigil held for teen victim in Bristol shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A candlelight vigil in Battery Park Saturday, for a teen shooting victim.

Friends and family of Madden Gouveia gathered in Burlington’s Battery Park to pay their respects and remembrances.

Prosecutors allege 14-year-old Hussein Mohammed of Burlington fatally shot Gouveia, who was also 14, in Bristol last month.

The shooting happened in a parked car on North St. Police say Mohamed was in the back seat holding a handgun when it went off, striking Gouveia in the front passenger seat.

Gouveia’s family members say he was hanging out with the wrong group breaking into and stealing from cars.

The fatal shooting has once again raised questions about where and how the state should house young people accused of serious crimes.

Mohammed is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.