World’s best women ski racers hit the slopes for Stifel Killington Cup

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some of Vermont’s – and the worlds – best women ski racers hit the slopes Saturday for the Stifel Killington World Cup.

Utah’s Elizabeth and Mary Bocock regroup at the bottom of the Superstar Trail, moments after their first slalom runs of the day. The sisters are excited to compete, viewing the cup as an opportunity to improve with each race.

“I know I could have done better. I think I made some good turns so I’m really looking forward to building on that in the upcoming races,” Mary said.

“Just coming off my second world cup now, made it a little bit farther than last time,” Elizabeth added. “So it’s a process, and hopefully make it to the finish next time.”

Both members of the U.S. Alpine Ski Team, the Bococks are hot off world cup debuts at October’s Audi FIS Ski World Cup in Austria.

Family traveled from around the U.S. to watch them compete in Killington. Cousin Nolan Sullivan seems star-struck when describing his thoughts during the Bocock’s races.

“A million things. Cheering them on, saying hi to them after, everything,” Sullivan said.

The Bococks are two of 98 athletes, hailing from 21 countries, competing in the cup.

More than 30,000 people swarmed the base of the mountain to watch names like Mikaela Shiffrin, Paula Moltzan and Lara Gut-Behrami rip through the course.

Joshua Himmelstein traveled from Hanover, New Hampshire to watch the cup, get in a few runs himself and enjoy food and entertainment between races.

“I’m very excited for the food, the drinks, the ambiance,” Himmelstein said. “The band later tonight, Young the Giant for the Giant Slalom. It’s a lot of excitement in the air here.”

Athletes raced a second slalom run at 2 p.m. with festivities to follow late into Saturday night.

Sunday brings two more races and an awards ceremony, with first place to receive $64,300, the most prize money in U.S. Ski and Snowboard history.

