How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This morning isn’t cold as Saturday morning was, with temperatures mainly in the 20s. After some morning sun, clouds will increase during the day. It will be breezy but warmer, with highs in the low 40s. Tonight, we’ll slip in between 2 systems: one to our northwest, and a coastal low to our southeast. Valley rain will move in around 9 PM or so, with wet snow in the mountains. This activity will continue into Monday morning, then taper to scattered showers and snow showers. The mountains could receive 2 to 4 inches of heavy, wet snow, especially at the summits. While big impacts aren’t expected, the Monday morning commute could be slushy in spots. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday will be cold and blustery, with snow showers. Both Wednesday and Thursday will be quiet, though a trough will bring snow showers Wednesday night. Highs will be in the low 30s, with lows in the teens and 20s, bringing a chilly but quiet end to November. Friday is looking dry, then we could get clipped by a system on Saturday, with the chance for showers and mountain snow showers.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver's License
Thousands of New York drivers could lose their licenses on Dec. 1
Police say they received calls stating that a person was shot near North Prospect Street at...
Police say three shot in downtown Burlington
It’s the end of an era in South Burlington. Denny’s-- one of the only 24-hour restaurants in...
Denny’s restaurant in South Burlington closes
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
file
Flannel Friday in Montpelier

Latest News

WX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
WX
WCAX Saturday Evening Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast