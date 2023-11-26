How to help
By Dave Busch
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday morning won’t be as cold as Saturday morning, with lows mainly in the 20s. After some morning sun, clouds will increase during the day. It will be breezy but warmer, with highs in the low 40s. Sunday night, we’ll slip in between 2 systems: one to our northwest, and a coastal low to our southeast. Valley rain will move in around 9 PM or so, with wet snow in the mountains. This activity will continue into Monday morning, then taper to scattered showers and snow showers. The mountains could receive 2 to 4 inches of heavy, wet snow, especially at the summits. While big impacts aren’t expected, the Monday morning commute could be slushy in spots. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday will be cold and blustery, with snow showers. Both Wednesday and Thursday will be quiet, though a trough will bring snow showers Wednesday night. Highs will be in the low 30s, with lows in the teens and 20s, bringing a chilly but quiet end to November. Friday is looking dry, then we could get clipped by a system on Saturday, with the chance for showers and mountain snow showers.

