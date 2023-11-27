Bradford man accused of tearing up school grounds in pickup

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have cited a man in connection with an incident that caused thousands of dollars in damages to the grounds of a Vermont high school.

On Nov. 17, Bradford police said someone driving a pickup truck caused extensive damage to the athletic fields at Oxbow High School.

Monday, investigators said tips from the public helped them identify Trevor Kingsbury, 23, of Newbury, as the man behind the wheel. He was cited into court in January on a charge of unlawful mischief.

School officials are still working to estimate the cost of damage but it is believed to be thousands of dollars.

Related Story:

Driver caused thousands in damage at Vt. school, police say

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.