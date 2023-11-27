How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Burlington firefighters rescue kitten stuck in tree

A kitten is safe thanks to Burlington firefighters.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A kitten is safe thanks to Burlington firefighters.

The 4-month-old kitty was stuck in a tree about 50 feet up behind his owner’s home in the city’s New North End.

The Burlington Fire Department set up a ladder in a neighboring driveway to reach the little cat, and he is now back safe with his family, warming up and doing well.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they received calls stating that a person was shot near North Prospect Street at...
Three Palestinian American students injured in Burlington shooting
Jason Eaton
Suspect pleads not guilty in Burlington triple-shooting
Driver's License
Thousands of New York drivers could lose their licenses on Dec. 1
A candlelight vigil in battery park Saturday, for a teen shooting victim.
Vigil held for teen victim in Bristol shooting
One person has died following a fire in Brattleboro Saturday night.
Police investigate fatal Brattleboro fire

Latest News

Jason Eaton
Suspect pleads not guilty in Burlington triple-shooting
Police have cited a man in connection with an incident that caused thousands of dollars in...
Bradford man accused of tearing up school grounds in pickup
Kyle Pickett
Montpelier man back behind bars after Windsor County police pursuit
WATCH: News briefing from police, officials on Burlington triple-shooting
WATCH: News briefing from police, officials on Burlington triple-shooting