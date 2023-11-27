Burlington firefighters rescue kitten stuck in tree
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A kitten is safe thanks to Burlington firefighters.
The 4-month-old kitty was stuck in a tree about 50 feet up behind his owner’s home in the city’s New North End.
The Burlington Fire Department set up a ladder in a neighboring driveway to reach the little cat, and he is now back safe with his family, warming up and doing well.
