How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Cybersecurity breach impacts several Fidelity National Financial systems

Fidelity National Financial is investigating a cybersecurity breach that disrupted some of the...
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is investigating a cybersecurity breach that impacted several company systems.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, FNF identified the incident last week and began an investigation.

The company says it “retained leading experts to assist the Company, notified law enforcement authorities, and implemented certain measures to assess and contain the incident.”

The company also blocked access to some systems, which resulted in disruptions in business. Some services related to title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, mortgage transaction services, and technology to the real estate and mortgage industries, were affected by these measures.

The company says its majority-owned subsidiary, F&G Annuities & Life, a leading provider of insurance solutions, was not impacted by the incident.

Based on the investigation, FNF determined that an unauthorized third party accessed certain FNF systems and acquired certain credentials.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

FNF says the company is continuing to assess the impact of the incident and is working to restore normal operations as quickly and safely as possible.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they received calls stating that a person was shot near North Prospect Street at...
Three Palestinian American students injured in Burlington shooting
Jason Eaton
Suspect pleads not guilty in Burlington triple-shooting
Driver's License
Thousands of New York drivers could lose their licenses on Dec. 1
A candlelight vigil in battery park Saturday, for a teen shooting victim.
Vigil held for teen victim in Bristol shooting
Three Palestinian college students, Tahseen Ali Ahmad (left), Kinnan Abdalhamid (middle), and...
Community members react to Burlington triple-shooting

Latest News

Double jeopardy in criminal prosecutions taking center stage at Supreme Court Tuesday
Police have cited a man in connection with an incident that caused thousands of dollars in...
Bradford man accused of tearing up school grounds in pickup
FILE - Late night talk show host Stephen Colbert arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in...
Stephen Colbert’s ‘The Late Show’ pulled until next week as host recovers from surgery
The man accused of shooting three men of Palestinian descent over the weekend in Burlington...
Suspect pleads not guilty in Burlington triple-shooting
A chance meeting between two men led to a life-saving ride to get a heart transplant.
Chance meeting between two men at a hospital leads to life-saving ride