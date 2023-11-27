Effort to move teen murder case to family court; victim’s family calls for juvenile justice reforms

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Lawyers for a Burlington teen charged with second-degree murder want his case transferred to family court. That would mean the case is shielded away from public view. But the victim’s family says they have a message for state leaders.

In a case that’s shining a new light on how to hold young offenders accountable in Vermont, legal teams for 14-year-old Hussein Mohamed want his case moved to family court.

He’s pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting of Madden Gouveia of Shelburne last month, who was also 14.

Gouveia’s sister and father spoke with us over the weekend. They acknowledge Gouveia and Mohamed were involved in several car break-ins this fall. A judge ordered that they not see each other.

Family members say Gouveia got caught up with the wrong crowd.

“I feel bad for their family, as well, but you have to watch your kids and stay with it, don’t let them run the roads,” said Richard Gouveia, the victim’s father.

Over the weekend, friends and family of Gouveia held a vigil in Burlington on what would have been his 15th birthday, hoping to send a message.

“Accidents like this can happen, stuff like this can happen, it’s not OK to play with guns, and breaking into cars. This is what this leads to. This is the end result and it’s not worth it,” said Nikki Worthen, the victim’s sister.

Prosecutors say Mohamed was in a car with Gouveia and two others at a home in Bristol when the gun went off, striking Gouveia, who later died of his injuries.

Prosecutors originally wanted to hold Mohamed without bail, but there is no facility in Vermont to hold young offenders, so Mohamed was released to the custody of his parents on a 24-hour curfew.

No decision was made at Monday’s hearing, but the state’s attorney says she’s waiting for the results of an independt evaluation to see if Mohamed’s case should be moved to family court.

“We need to figure out how to responsibly handle our firearms in Vermont. I know a lot of people do, but this was an instance where it was a major failure,” Addison County State’s Attorney Eva Vekos said.

Gouveia’s family is calling on the state to speed up the work of creating a facility were young offenders can get treatment and not make the same mistakes.

Mohamed’s legal team is expected to file the motion to transfer him into family court by the end of next month.

