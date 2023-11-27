Gut-Behrami claims second straight GS win at Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lara Gut-Behrami is the giant slalom champion at the Stifel Killington Cup for the second consecutive season, her time of 1:53.05 beating all competitors by more than six-tenths of a second Saturday at the Beast. Alice Robinson of New Zealand was a surprising second, while Burke Mountain Academy grad Mikaela Shiffrin earned just her second GS podium at Killington in seven attempts by finishing third.

“It’s really nice,” Gut-Behrami said after the race. “It’s hard to say it’s a habit, but it’s nice to be able to do that again. I’m happy with the way I’m skiing with my GS. I’m really feeling confident on the skis, so I’m happy that it was able to work out and win.”

“I’m really excited,” Shiffrin said after the race. “I was able to feel some of my best turns, some glimpses in my skiing that I was able to do consistently last year. And to feel a little bit of that and to feel like I was in a really good race and mentality. And I feel like this was one step closer from Solden and an enormous leap from my performance here last year. So I’m, I’m pretty psyched.”

Shiffrin wasn’t the only American who had a strong performance on Saturday. AJ Hurt earned a 19th place finish and UVM alumna Paula Moltzan’s lightning quick second run helped her finish in 8th.

“I have some experience on the World Cup, some would say,” Moltzan said after the race. “It’s nice to always be home and have family cheering you on, and the slope conditions here are phenomenal. So I couldn’t ask for anything better to happen today.”

Competition continues at Killington on Sunday with the slalom.

