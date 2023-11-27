How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Holiday tree arrives at Vermont Veterans’ Home

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of veterans from Vermont helped deliver a Christmas tree to the U.S. Capitol in 2007. When they returned, they brought a new tradition to the Vermont Veterans’ Home.

It’s the season of giving and a small group of people are doing a good deed to ring in the holiday spirit.

“The whole purpose behind it is to not forget at Christmas the Vermont veterans,” said Donald Keelan of Arlington, a former lance corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps who served as a guard at Camp David for President Eisenhower.

Keelan has been growing Christmas trees in his backyard for years now and is honored to donate one of his balsam trees to his fellow veterans at the Vermont Veterans’ Home in Bennington.

“Many of the folks that will be here today are veterans. It’s just our way of making sure that at Christmas they are not forgotten. Along with the tree, we bring 100 and so challenge coins,” Keelan said.

Keelan says this has been a tradition for the last 15 years.

This year, they cut down a 16-foot tree with the help of Vermont state police. State police joined the effort a couple of years back, supplying the big tree with an escort.

Vt. State Police Lt. Steven Coote says around the holidays doing community events for veterans like this is just another way to give back.

“I think this a great opportunity for our troopers and our organization to support folks, to include veterans that have served our country, so admirably, in the Christmas season. We try and be available for them to sit and chat. It’s a nice moment for our troopers. We are just really happy to do it,” Coote said.

Veterans like Quentyn Webb who live at the Vermont Veterans’ Home look forward to this every year.

“It takes people working together to produce the tree. It carries a good Christmas spirit,” Webb said.

The group says next year the event will definitely be put back on the calendar, but maybe next time the tree will be cut a tad shorter.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they received calls stating that a person was shot near North Prospect Street at...
Three Palestinian American students injured in Burlington shooting
Jason Eaton
Suspect pleads not guilty in Burlington triple-shooting
Driver's License
Thousands of New York drivers could lose their licenses on Dec. 1
A candlelight vigil in battery park Saturday, for a teen shooting victim.
Vigil held for teen victim in Bristol shooting
Three Palestinian college students, Tahseen Ali Ahmad (left), Kinnan Abdalhamid (middle), and...
Community members react to Burlington triple-shooting

Latest News

A group of veterans from Vermont helped deliver a Christmas tree to the U.S. Capitol in 2007....
Holiday tree arrives at Vermont Veterans’ Home
Jason Eaton
Suspect pleads not guilty in Burlington triple-shooting
A kitten is safe thanks to Burlington firefighters.
Burlington firefighters rescue kitten stuck in tree
Police have cited a man in connection with an incident that caused thousands of dollars in...
Bradford man accused of tearing up school grounds in pickup