Local leaders respond to shooting of 3 Palestinian-American men

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont leaders responded to the shooting if three Palestinian American college students in Burlington Saturday night.

In a statement on X, Senator Bernie Sanders said “It is shocking and deeply upsetting that three young Palestinians were shot here in Burlington, VT. Hate has no place here, or anywhere. I look forward to a full investigation. My thoughts are with them and their families.”

Senator Peter Welch responded by saying, “We condemn hate and Islamophobia—this is not reflective of our Vermont values and our belief in community. The past seven weeks of conflict in the Middle East have brought an alarming spike in Islamophobic incidents across the United States... This cycle of fear, intimidation, and violence must end. It is unacceptable.”

Rep. Becca Balint spoke about the investigation saying quote: “I expect there to be a full investigation into any evidence of a hate crime.”

Vermont Governor Phil Scott said, “I have offered the state’s full support to the mayor and Burlington police chief as this senseless crime is investigated, and in support of the Palestinian and broader Burlington community. I urge Vermonters to unite to help the community heal, and not let this incident incite more hate or divisiveness.”

