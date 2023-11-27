Made in Vermont: Frog Hollow Farmstead

HUBBARDTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Down a Hubbardton dirt road sits a farm with a treasure trove of specialty snacks. And in this kitchen, it’s a family affair. Frog Hollow Farmstead began in 2020 with a mission to raise heritage livestock and grow heirloom produce.

“They take longer to grow and they take more time and attention. Their flavor profiles are better. They have more nutrition. They’re better for the land,” said Janis Reinke, matriarch and master chef. After a culinary career in Cleveland, she and her family moved here to start fresh with what seemed to be inopportune timing. Their idea of selling perfect produce was quickly pummeled by the pandemic.

”We couldn’t get into farmers markets because there was no space,” recounted Reinke. “And so we started to have picnics and hikes on the farm because people wanted to be outside.”

Customers visiting the farm responded warmly to their prepared meals; food for thought that gave them a path for a pivot.

“It took a little to figure out, what are we? And who are we going to be? Because it was very different than we initially anticipated,” she said. “We had lots of produce that we were growing that we couldn’t sell. And so we started making specialty foods like apple butters, pickles from cucumbers.”

Specialty foods are now their bread and butter, so to speak. The most popular of all being their nettle crackers. They’re something that came together thanks to nothing more than curiosity from this city girl while exploring the farm.

“Walk around the farm and see what can I use that we could forage and get from the land and put it into something that’s unexpected for people to enjoy,” she said.

The crackers are so popular that they’re sold wholesale, and even sourced by restaurants.

In an adjacent room, 12-year-old Grady whips up batch after batch of his fan-favorite granola. The granola, along with their other specialty foods, are a hit at local farmers markets.

“The people that come are genuinely interested in the farmers and what they’re doing, and have conversations and have really become part of our extended family here, and our friends,” she said.

Frog Hollow Farmstead also has a farm stand on-site, with plans to open a café in Hydeville soon... ample ways to secure these specialty snacks from their self-sufficient farm.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.