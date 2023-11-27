How to help
Mikaela Shiffrin earns 90th World Cup win, 6th Killington Cup

Burke Mountain Academy graduate wins sixth Killington title in seven years
Mikaela Shiffrin sings along to the national anthem after winning the 2023 Killington Cup
Mikaela Shiffrin sings along to the national anthem after winning the 2023 Killington Cup(WCAX)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After posting the fastest time in the morning run, Mikaela Shiffrin raced down toward a roaring Killington crowd faster than the rest in the afternoon, too, to claim her sixth Killington Cup title, and World Cup win number 90 for her career. Petra Vlhova and Wendy Holdener each claimed the top spot in the afternoon for a brief moment, before Shiffrin - the final racer of the day - closed it out with a win.

“When Wendy skis a fast second run, it’s incredible, it’s so hard to beat that. Petra I heard, and I was like uh, I hope I can hang on for this,” Shiffrin said. “Every time I heard somebody cheer for their athlete, I was like okay more intensity, more intensity. I was pacing back and forth like a horse. Different level of intensity. Hopefully I sleep well tonight because I need it.”

