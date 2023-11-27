How to help
Montpelier man back behind bars after Windsor County police pursuit

Kyle Pickett
Kyle Pickett(Courtesy: Vermont State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Montpelier man is back behind bars after allegedly stealing a Subaru and leading police in a pursuit.

The Vermont State Police and Windsor County Sheriff’s Department arrested Kyle Pickett after a pursuit with members of the Windsor County Sheriff’s Department.

Pickett is wanted out of New Hampshire and was driving a stolen Subaru Outback.

He rammed a police cruiser and caused extensive damage.

The Vermont State Police and Windsor County Sheriff’s Department last said they conducted an operation on north Main Street in Bethel when they arrested Pickett.

You may remember police arrested Pickett over a month ago after leading police on a different chase in Waterbury, where local schools went into lockdown out of fear he was armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

