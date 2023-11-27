Non-profit brings music opportunities to Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Prospective musicians across Vermont now have a new opportunity to hone in their craft and learn instruments they’ve always wanted to.

Music Helps Inc. in Newbury is a nonprofit dedicated to exposing students, both old and new alike, to instruments and music opportunities to those who may not have the opportunity to do so.

It started with the idea of being able to connect students with the right teachers, without having financial boundaries get in the way,” said Patrick Ross, an instructor with Music Helps. " I started teaching when I was 14, and many years later, I realized that there are lots of musicians or students, young and old, who have potential that hasn’t been met, and worked with.”

Beginning in 2022, Music Helps began offering scholarships to students to learn instruments based on their financial needs and commitment to their studies. The funds go to a variety of areas including reducing the cost of student lessons, instrument rentals, and attending performances, workshops, and more.

One of those students is 7-year-old Shiloh Osgood, who is taking inspiration from a certain member of the ‘Addams Family.’

“It’s because Wednesday played it so well,” said Shiloh. “She had a cello, and I wanted a violin, it looked like a cello.”

Shiloh is starting smaller with a fiddle, taking lessons from Ross’ home studio in Newbury. Her Mom Emilie says she’s seen a noticeable change in her daughter since beginning lessons.

“It’s incredible to see just for love of music just come through when she plays there,” said Emilie Osgood. " When she hears a song that has a fiddle in it, she says, " Mom turned it up!”

Shiloh is homeschooled, and with that comes instruments not being as accessible as her in-school peers.

With the generous donations of everybody, and being able to get the scholarship being homeschooled, it helps with our curriculum.” said Emilie. “She gets to learn something she’s always wanted to and she dreamed of.”

Ross says being able to share music with new students is a unique creative process he enjoys with every student he instructs.

When I’m working with somebody who’s genuinely curious about music and who wants to learn and grow I think, you know, time stops for both of us. And we’re in this zone of creativity, self-expression, and finding that right challenge, so it’s not too hot. Not too cold.

Music Helps hosts fundraisers throughout the year to raise money for their scholarships. The organization is hosting a concert fundraiser on December 8 at Shelburne Vineyard. For more information go to their website.

