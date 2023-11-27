One dead after fire in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - One woman is dead after a fire in Brattleboro.

The Brattleboro Fire Department said 61-year-old Deirdre baker of Brattleboro died after a structure fire at 46-48 Lexington avenue.

BFD said they responded to a call around 10pm last night.

Two fire engines tackled heavy fire from a two and half story wood frame structure.

Crews encountered downed power lines and an exposure problem at 54 Lexington Avenue.

BFD determined the fire was accidental and happened because of an electrical issue.

Baker was taken to the medial examiner’s officer for an autopsy.

