Shelburne Museum lights up for the holidays

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - For the third year, the Shelburne Museum is kicking off the holiday season with its winter lights.

Essex resident Kim Lucia says it’s a special time she spends with her family.

“It’s really nice that it’s a Vermont tradition. It’s been really fun to come a couple of years ago,” Kim Lucia said.

And she says it’s a great way to kick off the season’s festivities.

“I just like that it’s the beginning of the holiday season and that it’s really festive, fun, bright,” Kim Lucia said.

Essex resident Kate Lucia says she is not a stranger to the lights at a historic Vermont destination spot, and she enjoys coming back each year.

“We came a few years ago and loved it and they were too little last year, so we decided to check it out again next year and see how they feel about the lights,” Katie Lucia said.

Leslie Wright of Shelburne Museum says they sold out on the opening night, and they accommodate roughly 3,000 people.

“From our giant 220-foot steamboat to our carousel to our locomotive, it’s really wonderful,” Wright said.

Wright says she is delighted to see people of all ages enjoy the bright lights.

“The wonderful thing about winter lights is it happens in a really dark time of year and it’s really festive, and it lights up the area, families love to come. Big groups, multigenerational groups love to come,” Wright said.

And she acknowledges the warm fuzzy feeling she gets, as well as visitors.

“The most amazing thing about winter lights is seeing the joy on people’s faces. From 3-year-olds to 100-year-old people who come, they just love the lights. It brings a heart of the holiday spirit to light. No pun intended. And it’s really fun,” Wright said.

People have the opportunity to explore Winter Lights from Thursdays through Sundays until January 6th.

