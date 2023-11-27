How to help
Snowfall is declining across the globe, scientists say

FILE - New analysis and maps from NOAA climate scientists show snowfall is declining globally.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - New analysis and maps from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration climate scientists show snowfall is declining globally.

Scientists blame rising temperatures from human-caused climate change.

They say a warmer world means precipitation is more likely to fall as rain than snow.

According to the data, there has been a 2.7% decline in annual global snowfall since 1973. It is the most notable in the area north of the tropics and south of the Arctic, where most of the world’s population resides.

While we might be seeing extreme winter storms in some areas, scientists warn that will decrease as the years go on.

A major concern from this trend is the impact on water supplies from snowpack melting.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

