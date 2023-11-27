Snowstorm leaves many Vermonters in the dark

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Cars stuck in driveways, houses without power, tree branches on roads-- all because of an overnight snowstorm. Monday afternoon, there were still more than 17,000 customers without power, the majority in Washington County.

Our Jessica Tara spoke with folks cleaning up and asked when power will be restored for thousands across Vermont.

An overperforming storm left some Vermonters reaching for the shovels sooner than expected.

“I heard we were only supposed to get a very little amount. I thought it would be a dusting and then it would get rained away and it’s like, ‘Oh, that’s not our official snow yet.’ So seeing this is surprising,” said Matthew Yantz of Montpelier, who said he lost power around 3 a.m. Monday. “I was laying in bed and my parents talking about it, woke up and it’s just, ‘Oh, power’s gone, stove is off and it’s going to be a cold night ahead of us.”

Yantz says he was ready for the snow and was able to help out those in his neighborhood with the cleanup.

“I had to help my neighbors and it was extremely heavy snow. It took a good hour and a half just to do even their small driveway,” Yantz said.

Even though many people in Central Vermont did lose power, there were those lucky ones who were not affected. Natalie Campbell was also digging out Monday and knows she’s lucky to go back inside to her warm house with power.

“I woke this morning and I was shocked with all the snow that we had. I haven’t seen snow come like this overnight... You can see our driveway, there was no snow and then there was snow and we were like, ‘Wow,’” Campbell said.

Thousands of people across Vermont lost power Sunday night into Monday and officials with the Vermont Electric Co-op say they are doing what they can to get the lights back on.

“We’ve had about 5,000 restored already... So far, we’ve been able to restore and we’ve got about 5,000 still to go,” said Jake Brown of the Vermont Electric Co-op.

While crews work to get the power back on, Brown encourages those without power to have a backup plan.

“Have a plan B just in case power doesn’t come on tonight. If they have relatives, friends they could potentially stay with overnight, that’s probably a good idea, just to have that plan in place just in case,” he said.

Brown says the heavy, wet snow is making it tough for crews as branches break and take down lines.

“We’ve had one pole down, one pole broken so far, and we’ve got 45 additional people in to help with tree work. So, we’ve got some additional contractors in to speed up the restoration,” Brown said.

Brown says he doesn’t know when everyone will have their power restored but he encourages people to keep their flashlights handy and check the Vermont Electric Co-op’s website for estimated times of when power will be back.

