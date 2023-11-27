Suspect arrested in Burlington triple shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives detained 48-year-old Jason J. Eaton in connection with a Saturday night shooting that put three 20-year-olds in the hospital.

According to police, investigators carried out a warrant at Eaton’s residence in a building right outside where the shooting took place on North Prospect Street. police say evidence from that search as well as other areas of investigation gave them probable cause.

Eaton will be arraigned on Monday. Burlington’s police chief and mayor are expected to hold a press conference about the incident on Monday.

