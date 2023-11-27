Town officials finally allowed to inspect controversial Slate Ridge property

WEST PAWLET, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont landowner owner accused of building an unlicensed paramilitary-style training camp opened his property to town officials on Monday. Our Adam Sullivan explains why the Slate Ridge inspection took place and how we got to this point.

Monday’s site visit at Slate Ridge in West Pawlet comes after months of legal back and forth in the courts, and just days before a second arrest warrant is issued against Daniel Banyai.

Briar Hill Road in West Pawlet was a lot busier than usual Monday morning as town officials, with a Vermont State Police escort, made their way to Slate Ridge. The purpose of the visit was to make sure the owner of the property, Daniel Banyai, had complied with a court order instructing him to remove all unpermitted structures on the land. The visit was years in the making.

In 2017, town officials say Banyai began operating an unlicensed firearms training facility on the 30-acre property. The dispute landed in court, with a judge eventually ordering Banyai to remove all unpermitted structures, about 20 in all.

Banyai appealed that decision to the Vermont Supreme Court but lost. He was fined thousands, but the structures remained.

This past July, Banyai offered photos showing he was in compliance with the court order but town officials were not allowed on the property for their own inspection.

A 60-day arrest warrant was issued for Banyai, however, he was never taken into custody.

On the heels of another looming arrest warrant, lawyers for the town and Banyai finally were able to negotiate a site visit. The site inspection was delayed briefly while guests of the property were ordered to leave the premises.

Eventually, town officials made their way up the hill. The entire tour lasted about 30 minutes and officials left the property declining an on-camera interview. The town’s lawyer did say she was glad it was over.

Town officials say they will review the information from the tour and make a ruling about compliance in the coming days.

