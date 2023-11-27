Trial begins for Vt. child care provider accused of manslaughter

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Up and down Route 7 and around Rutland County, signs read “Justice for Harper Rose,” and on Monday, years after her death, that process began. Stacey Vaillancourt faced a judge and a jury as the trial started with opening statements.

The trial has been delayed due to the pandemic and Vaillancourt’s efforts to get the charges thrown out.

Emotions ran high in the courtroom during opening statements in the death of the 6-month-old.

The family of 6-month-old Harper Rose Briar, who died in January, says they want justice for the little girl. (Source: WCAX (custom credit))

“They got the worst news that any parent can receive; there was nothing left to do. Harper was gone. There was no coming back,” Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said.

Vaillancourt is accused of giving 6-month-old Harper Rose Briar a deadly dose of a sedative back in 2019 at her child care business.

“Harper was in the defendant’s sole care for hours and hours. The defendant was the only adult with access to Harper from the time she was dropped off until right about when the ambulance crews arrived,” Sullivan said.

The defense didn’t deny that diphenhydramine was the cause of death, but poked holes in the state’s presentation, like no evidence of the drug at the child care center.

“The evidence is going to show that the state, through its investigation, has never recovered any medication from Stacey Vaillancourt that contained diphenhydramine,” defense lawyer Rob McClallen said.

They also argued there was no proof Vaillancourt dosed the baby, questioning the mechanism of death, not the cause.

“The issue is that the state has to prove that Stacey gave it to her and the state has to prove how it was given,” McClallen said.

The jury trial is expected to last all week long.

