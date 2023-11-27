Vermont for Justice in Palestine holds vigil for three shot in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont for Justice in Palestine held a vigil Sunday evening to show support for the three Palestinians shot in Burlington Saturday evening.

Roughly 200 members of Vermont’s Palestinian communities showed up, including members of groups including Jewish Voices for Peace, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, and the UVM and Middlebury chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine.

Those at the rally expressed feelings of grief, pain, sorrow and anger for the victims.

“Usually for the last 52 days, I’ve been calling my family every day sometimes 10-20 times to ask how are they?” said Wafic Faour with Vermonters for Justice in Palestine. “And today, I have seen so many calls from my family to ask how am I?”

Police are still investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime, but people at the rally, which was organized in just hours, said the motive for the shooting was clear, and said it was driven by anti-Arab and anti-Islam sentiment.

Speakers also said that statements from local, state and federal leaders have created an environment for violence against Palestinians in Vermont.

“Make no mistake, the hatred and islamophobia gripping our city and our country comes from the top down,” one speaker said.

People at the rally also expressed outrage at the University of Vermont over the recent cancellation of Palestinian writer Mogammed el-Kurd. They also highlighted a statement from the Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee which was issued Sunday, condemning the shooting and calling on the FBI to investigate it as a hate crime.

At the vigil, there was also a rallying cry for a ceasefire and for Palestinian liberation.

“We are drawing a line in the sand tonight never again means now not to any Palestinian sibling, will we tolerate this kind of violence this kind of death threat this kind of censorship,” one speaker said.

There will be a rally for Palestine on the Statehouse steps in Montpelier on December 2nd.

