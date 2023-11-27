Ways to stay safe on the slopes this season

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - As the temperature drops, winter fanatics are excited to hit the slopes.

While it is fun to ski and ride, experts are reminding people on how to stay safe. Stowe Mountain Resort Ski Patrol Director Craig Fisher encourages folks to take lessons to understand the basics.

Fisher emphasizes the importance of staying in control and knowing when to give your body a rest. He says if you’re having an off day, recognize that you are not feeling as strong as you normally would and recognize your own limitations on any given day.

“It’s about, you know, staying within your limits. I mean, everybody skis and rides at a different level. Everybody’s conditioning is different,” Fisher said.

At the Stowe Mountain Resort, Fisher says patrollers stand on the ground and throw a line up over the hall rope, which is the cable that the chairs of the gondolas are attached to. Then, they raise a seat up to the person and instruct them to basically slide it under and they slide the rope over while the patroller lowers them down to the ground.

