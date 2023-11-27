How to help
Winter weather makes roads slippery, knocks out power

File Photo
File Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Overnight winter precipitation has slowed roads across the state. Interstate driving is slippery and slow. The heavy wet snow has also knocked out power to people across the state with over 33,000 households in the dark.

Interstate 89 southbound between exits 8 and 7 are closed between Montpelier and Barre. It is closed for multiple stuck commercial vehicles.

VTrans urges drivers to take it slow on the road.

For a live look at the roads and details for your morning commute watch live on Channel Three this Morning.

