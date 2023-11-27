How to help
By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Monday! Some area roadways are still slick this morning after heavy rain and snow showers last night. The good news is, for the most part, that system has now come and gone. We could be left with a few light rain or mountain snow showers, but otherwise, mainly cloudy skies overhead through the rest of the day. Lake effect snow coming onshore from Lake Ontario could also bring light accumulations as far inland as Essex County, New York. Daytime highs climb into the mid and upper 30s and lower 40s. Overnight lows tonight fall back into the mid and upper 20s.

A surge of cold air will arrive Tuesday, with continued blustery conditions. Snow showers will be scattered, with highs only in the upper 20s to low 30s. Wednesday will be partly sunny. Some flurries are possible overnight, then Thursday will be partly sunny, bringing a quiet end to November.

The start of December looks a bit more active, with increasing clouds on Friday and showers by afternoon, continuing overnight. It will change to snow showers late, then end Saturday morning. The storm doesn’t look significant, but we’ll watch it. Sunday will be dry and pleasant.

Stay safe, and have a great Monday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

