By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Some of us really got clobbered with heavy, wet snow as a coastal system ended up tracking a little more inland than expected. Snowfall amounts ranged anywhere from virtually nothing to almost a foot-and-a-half of that heavy, wet snow.

That coastal system is now gone, and in its place is an upper level low pressure system that is going to keep it unsettled and chilly on Tuesday. Any snow showers will only amount to a trace to around 2″, mainly in the higher elevations. Temperatures will be running a good 10 degrees lower than normal for this time of year (normal high for Burlington is now 42 degrees), and a brisk WNW wind will make it feel like it is in the teens for many of us, and even in the single digits by Wednesday morning. The rest of Wednesday will be fairly quiet, but there will still be lots of clouds around.

Thursday - the last day of November - will be the best day of the bunch coming up with sunshine and seasonable temperatures. A fast-moving weather system will bring a few rain & snow showers on Friday, but nothing really significant.

The first weekend of December is looking pretty good, especially Saturday, which will feature lots of sunshine. There will also be some sun on Sunday morning, but then clouds will move in by the end of the day as a system starts to move in for the start of next week. That system will again bring a round of snow & rain, starting on Sunday night and lasting through Monday & Tuesday.

Stay bundled up against that blustery, chilly air on Tuesday! -Gary

