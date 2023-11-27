BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Valley rain and wet mountain snow will continue into early Monday morning, then quickly taper to just a few showers and mountain snow showers for the remainder of the day. Due to temperatures getting into the 40s on Sunday, widespread hazardous travel isn’t expected. That said, some roads will be slippery for the morning commute, especially in the higher elevations. A general 1 to 3 inches accumulation is possible in the mountains, with locally 2 to 5 inches at the summits. The White Mountains in New Hampshire may see locally higher amounts, up to 6 inches by Monday morning. Some sunshine is likely by afternoon, though it will be blustery.

A surge of cold air will arrive Tuesday, with continued blustery conditions. Snow showers will be scattered, with highs only in the upper 20s to low 30s. Wednesday will be partly sunny. Some flurries are possible overnight, then Thursday will be partly sunny, bringing a quiet end to November.

The start of December looks a bit more active, with increasing clouds on Friday, and showers by afternoon, continuing overnight. It will change to snow showers late, then come to an end Saturday morning. The storm doesn’t look to be significant, but we’ll keep an eye on it. Sunday will be dry and pleasant.

