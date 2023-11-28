How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

13-year-old arrested after trying to kill her parents, police say

Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
By Angela Smith and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder. She is accused of trying to kill her parents while they were sleeping.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning in Salina, KWCH reports.

Police said an in-home surveillance camera showed the girl walk into her parents’ room with a pillow and a knife. She allegedly made two attempts at smothering her father with a pillow. During the second incident, police said the girl’s father realized what she was doing and reviewed the video footage.

911 was called, and the girl allegedly admitted that she had gone into the room with the intent to kill both of her parents.

Officers arrested the girl, and she was taken to the juvenile detention center in Junction City.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they received calls stating that a person was shot near North Prospect Street at...
Three Palestinian American students injured in Burlington shooting
Jason Eaton
Suspect pleads not guilty in Burlington triple-shooting; victims’ families react
Driver's License
Thousands of New York drivers could lose their licenses on Dec. 1
A candlelight vigil in battery park Saturday, for a teen shooting victim.
Vigil held for teen victim in Bristol shooting
Three Palestinian college students, Tahseen Ali Ahmad (left), Kinnan Abdalhamid (middle), and...
Community members react to Burlington triple-shooting

Latest News

Holiday decorations adorn the Grand Foyer of the White House for the 2023 theme "Magic,...
Deck the White House halls: Jill Biden wants holiday visitors to feel like kids again
83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of Oconee County home into well shaft
Woman dies after falling 48 feet through floor of home into hidden well shaft
The 12-year-old boy was eventually arrested and put in a juvenile detention center.
12-year-old boy in stolen forklift leads police on hourlong chase
Jean Knight and her band perform on the Abita Beer Stage during the fourth and final day of...
‘Mr. Big Stuff’ singer Jean Knight dies at 80