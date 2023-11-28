$15M Vt. loan fund to bolster municipal budgets battered by flood expenses

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new fund aims to ease the burden on municipalities -- and local taxpayers -- in areas hit hard by flooding this summer.

Water treatment plants, roads, and other municipal infrastructure took an expensive hit from the July flooding. Some towns took out loans with high-interest rates to begin rebuilding while they wait for the lengthy FEMA reimbursement process to play out.

Governor Phil Scott and state Treasurer Mike Pieciak Tuesday announced $15 million will be made available as part of the Municipal Climate Recovery Fund. The cash will provide low-interest loans to help bridge the gap.

“We believe in the five to seven-year period, most of these communities will have their reimbursements or they will have longer-term funding in place going forward. The expectation is that this will save communities $35 million,” Pieciak said.

With Town Meeting Day coming up in the spring, leaders hope the money will take the pressure off of local budgets. The funds will also help toward the upfront cost of planning and engineering the rebuild.

