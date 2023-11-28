How to help
Breeze Airways makes inaugural Plattsburgh flight

Breeze Airways celebrated its inaugural flight to the Plattsburgh International Airport Tuesday.
Breeze Airways celebrated its inaugural flight to the Plattsburgh International Airport Tuesday.(WCAX)
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - It was a smooth takeoff for Breeze Airways’ inaugural flight to Orlando from the Plattsburgh International Airport Tuesday.

David Neeleman, the airline’s CEO, joined Plattsburgh’s airport director to celebrate the new partnership, which includes the Florida flights on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. A future flight to Tampa will take off in early February and run on Mondays and Fridays.

Neeleman, the founder of five airlines -- including JetBlue -- says he is not ruling out additional service to the North Country. “We have a lot of different cities in Florida on our list as well as cities on the other side of the country,” he said. “It all depends on the support. And if we get support, we will keep adding service.”

In addition to Plattsburgh, Breeze will also start offering flights from Burlington to Tampa and Orlando early next year.

