Catamount Corner - November 28, 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Welcome to Catamount Corner, where each month we catch up with UVM coaches and student-athletes and tell the biggest stories of the month.

In today’s show, we hear what Rob Dow told his team after another NCAA tournament run for the men’s soccer squad. Then, we catch up with former skiing stars Paula Moltzan and Laurence St-Germain as they return to the Green Mountain State for the Killington Cup. From there, we head inside to preview the upcoming indoor track and field season, meet a record-breaking first-year diver who had never been to the United States before starting her first semester, and Jack goes head-to-head with a pair of local track and field athletes.

Check out all the stories below, or the full show at the bottom of this page.

Despite a heavy amount of roster turnover, the UVM men’s soccer team returned to the third round of the NCAA tournament - one of just five programs in the country to make it to the third round twice in both 2022 and 2023. Rob Dow shares his message to the team after another impressive season.

Coach Dow looks back on 2023 campaign

Returning to Vermont, former SkiCats Paula Moltzan and Laurence St-Germain put on a show in this weekend’s Killington Cup.

Moltzan, St. Germain thriving on global stage

With the fall seasons now officially in the books, it’s time to head inside, where indoor track and field is gearing up for its season.

Cats set for new season

UVM first-year diver Tannah Proudfoot had never been to the United States before arriving in Burlington in August for her first semester of college. Just a few weeks into the season, she set two program records.

UVM's freshman South African diver Tannah Proudfoot breaking records

With each of their non-conference tournaments in the books, we check in with the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

State of men's and women's hoops

After both opening their seasons with difficult schedules, we share our main takeaways from the men’s and women’s hockey teams so far.

Biggest storylines so far for men and women

Jack goes head-to-head with track and field athletes Vaughn Larkin (South Burlington) and Jackson Baker (Essex) in a pentathlon.

Jack tests his track and field skills against a pair of Catamounts

Watch the full show here below.

Full show

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.