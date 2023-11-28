Community vigil planned for Palestinians shot in Vt.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington community is coming together to offer well wishes to the three young Palestinian men who were shot in Burlington and their families.

The event is posted on Facebook. The post says the vigil will be held this evening at 6:30 at the Burlington school district offices on Colchester Ave.

The vigil is not affiliated with a religious group -- and they have asked a police officer to be present for safety. Organizers remind attendees to dress warmly and bring a candle or tea light.

