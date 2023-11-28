How to help
Convicted killer from Vermont dies in Kentucky prison

A Vermont inmate serving time in Kentucky for kidnapping, murder and sexual assault has died....
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (WCAX) - A Vermont inmate serving time in Kentucky for kidnapping, murder and sexual assault has died.

The Department of Corrections says Gary Schaefer, 72, of Springfield, Vermont, died Sunday following an acute medical event in his cell. They say his death does not appear suspicious.

Schaefer was serving a 30-years-to-life sentence for kidnapping, second-degree murder and sexual assault.

He had been housed at the maximum security Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville since 1985. DOC says Vermont houses a small number of inmates in other jurisdictions in rare instances requiring higher levels of security.

