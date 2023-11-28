Democrats for Burlington mayor focus on crime

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The two Democratic Burlington City Council members running for mayor agree on one thing -- public safety is the city’s biggest challenge.

Karen Paul and Joan Shannon agree the city needs to address crime, open drug use, and the burgeoning homelessness crisis, and they’ve both outlined plans for achieving those goals.

Shannon’s public safety plan focuses on preventing crime, expanded drug treatment, and more housing. Some highlights include prioritizing funding for recruiting and retaining police officers and support staff, supporting additional security downtown, building a coalition of local and state leaders to prevent homelessness and working with citizen groups to recover stolen property like bicycles.

Shannon has also been endorsed by the Burlington Police Officer’s Association.

“Our community can no longer tolerate open drug use and drug dealing, gun violence, car theft, bike theft, retail theft, and other harmful behaviors in our parks, in our neighborhoods and in our downtown,” Shannon said.

Shannon’s Democratic opponent, Karen Paul, also points to addressing drug crime. She wants to focus on more treatment for mental illness and building the downtown core. As the current city council president, Paul hopes to get a head start on some items like improved substance use disorder services, rebuilding the police force, and holding landlords accountable for illegal activity.

“The amount of housing that will be in our downtown three years from now. The growth of our police force. The growth of other police responses as well as our fire department. We can’t really have one without the other,” Paul said.

The third Democratic candidate, CD Mattison, includes a plan on her website that includes establishing an integrated response team, reviving rapid intervention in criminal courts, and launching community outreach programs.

We’ll bring you detailed profiles of all three candidates next week ahead of the caucus. You can also tune into the Democratic mayoral debate moderated by Channel 3′s Katherine Huntley on Sunday at City Hall and online.

