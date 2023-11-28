Developer eyes South Burlington property for new housing

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People living on the Allenwood property in South Burlington could have some new neighbors in the future.

According to city officials, developer Eric Farrell has put in an application to develop nearly 130 homes on the property at 1195 Shelburne Road, ranging from single-family homes to 12-unit multifamily buildings. The plan would also permanently conserve 74 acres.

The development review board has already visited the property to review what meets community and environmental needs.

“We’ve been looking at things like natural habitat connectivity, in terms of the 70% conservation, the various different rules that apply to streams and river corridors. Also looking at the form of the neighborhood and its roadway, as well as pedestrian connectivity,” said Paul Connor, the director of South Burlington Planning & Zoning.

City officials say the next phase is the master plan, which could take up to a year.

