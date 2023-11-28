Historic Guilford farmhouse damaged by fire

GUILFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A historic farmhouse in Guilford was badly damaged by a fire on Monday.

According to a post on the Guilford Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, it happened on Stage Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming out of the windows in part of the house.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames in the main part of the house and in the hard-to-reach attic area, but the home sustained significant damage.

Fire officials say no one was home and no one was injured. The cause is not yet known but officials say it is not considered suspicious.

GVFD responded to Stage Road in Green River for a first alarm structure fire with smoke showing from the roof of a... Posted by Guilford Volunteer Fire Dept., Guilford, Vermont on Monday, November 27, 2023

