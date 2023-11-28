How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Historic Guilford farmhouse damaged by fire

A historic farmhouse in Guilford was badly damaged by a fire on Monday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUILFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A historic farmhouse in Guilford was badly damaged by a fire on Monday.

According to a post on the Guilford Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, it happened on Stage Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming out of the windows in part of the house.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames in the main part of the house and in the hard-to-reach attic area, but the home sustained significant damage.

Fire officials say no one was home and no one was injured. The cause is not yet known but officials say it is not considered suspicious.

GVFD responded to Stage Road in Green River for a first alarm structure fire with smoke showing from the roof of a...

Posted by Guilford Volunteer Fire Dept., Guilford, Vermont on Monday, November 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Eaton
Suspect pleads not guilty in Burlington triple-shooting; victims’ families react
Police say they received calls stating that a person was shot near North Prospect Street at...
Three Palestinian American students injured in Burlington shooting
Three Palestinian college students, Tahseen Ali Ahmad (left), Kinnan Abdalhamid (middle), and...
Community members react to Burlington triple-shooting
Vermont for Justice in Palestine held a vigil Sunday evening to show support for the three...
Vermont for Justice in Palestine holds vigil for 3 shot in Burlington
File Photo
Winter weather makes roads slippery, knocks out power

Latest News

File photo
F-35s to conduct night training this week
Gov. Phil Scott/File
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Scott media briefing
A Vermont inmate serving time in Kentucky for kidnapping, murder and sexual assault has died....
Convicted killer from Vermont dies in Kentucky prison
The bears have gone to bed and you know what that means, birdfeeder season is here.
How to only feed the animals you want this birdfeeder season