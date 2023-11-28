How to only feed the animals you want this birdfeeder season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The bears have gone to bed and you know what that means, birdfeeder season is here.

Bears usually hibernate from December until April but they will emerge during warmer parts of the winter so Vermont Fish and Wildlife recommends people take in feeders at the first sign of bear activity.

And once you start feeding the birds Fish and Wildlife says to keep it up or taper off gradually so birds can find other sources of food.

For advice on safely feeding birds this winter, visit the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website.

