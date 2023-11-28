Key Vt. lawmakers give preview of environmental agenda

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers will return to the Statehouse in a little over a month, and environmental measures, including further cuts to climate-warming carbon emissions, will be a top priority.

The chairs of the House and Senate environmental committees Monday briefed the Addison County Democratic Committee on bills in the works for next year, including changes to the renewable energy standard, a policy that requires utilities to use a specific percentage of renewable resources when generating power. The goal is to require the state’s utilities to be 100% renewable by 2030.

Utility officials we spoke with say it’s still too early to tell how rates and costs will be affected by these goals.

When it comes to the transportation sector, the state’s biggest emission source, the state is moving forward with plans to phase out gas-powered vehicles over the next decade. A key legislative panel recently signed off on new rules modeled after emissions regulations in California that call for all new vehicles to be electric by 2035.

Opponents of EVs have highlighted the dangers of lithium batteries, their unreliability in the cold, and the ethics of how their raw materials are sourced.

Rep. Amy Sheldon, D-East Middlebury, chair of the House Environment and Energy Committee describes the Legislature’s environmental work as a cross-section of human health, biodiversity, and climate change mitigation. “One of the benefits of that is when we’re working on one area -- like the energy sector -- we won’t be doing something harmful in another area like the biodiversity or public health crisis,” she said.

Sheldon also says they are looking at changes to Act 250 to make communities more resilient to the risks of future flooding.

Lawmakers are expected to override a veto from Governor Phil Scott on an expansion of the bottle bill.

