How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Officers find 1,000+ pieces of mail stashed in car trunk after chase

Two 22-year-old men are now facing charges and were arraigned Monday in Newton District Court.
Two 22-year-old men are now facing charges and were arraigned Monday in Newton District Court.(WCVB via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (CNN) – Authorities in Massachusetts said they’ve recovered more than 1,000 pieces of stolen mail.

Newton Police say a car chase led them to a trunk filled with mail that was taken from mailboxes throughout the area.

“The entire trunk of the vehicle was filled with mail that they had allegedly fished out of mailboxes in the area, as well as some other items like face masks and different items that might help conceal them and help them carry out the crime,” Newton Police Chief John Carmichael said.

Two 22-year-old men are now facing charges and were arraigned Monday in Newton District Court.

They could also face federal charges in connection with the stolen mail.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Eaton
Suspect pleads not guilty in Burlington triple-shooting; victims’ families react
Police say they received calls stating that a person was shot near North Prospect Street at...
Three Palestinian American students injured in Burlington shooting
A Vermont inmate serving time in Kentucky for kidnapping, murder and sexual assault has died....
Convicted killer from Vermont dies in Kentucky prison
Three Palestinian college students, Tahseen Ali Ahmad (left), Kinnan Abdalhamid (middle), and...
Community members react to Burlington triple-shooting
A West Pawlet landowner accused of building an unlicensed paramilitary-style training camp...
Town officials finally allowed to inspect controversial Slate Ridge property

Latest News

It’s not just your typical Tuesday. After the post-Thanksgiving gluttony of Black Friday and...
Vermont nonprofits feel the love on Giving Tuesday
Vermonters are being encouraged to try using their food assistance benefits in the garden...
What do revised USDA plant hardiness zones mean for local growers?
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently released its latest Plant Hardiness Zone Map, the...
What do revised USDA plant hardiness zones mean for local growers?
Jack tests his track and field skills against a pair of Catamounts
Indoor pentathlon with Vaughn Larkin and Jackson Baker
FILE -- Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, right, looks to his...
Charlie Munger, Warren Buffet’s sidekick at Berkshire Hathaway, dies at 99