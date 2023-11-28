How to help
PROGRAMMING NOTE: ‘Catamount Corner’ airs on WCAX at 6:30 pm; 6 pm news shortened

A new episode of "Catamount Corner" airs Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on Channel 3.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A programming note for Tuesday, Nov. 28-- a new episode of “Catamount Corner” will air on Channel 3.

This time, our Jack Fitzsimmons and Michael Dugan check in on the UVM winter teams in action and preview the upcoming indoor track season.

“Catamount Corner” airs at 6:30 p.m. That means the Channel 3 News at 6 p.m. is just half an hour tonight. The CBS Evening News will air at 7 p.m. as usual.

