How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Security guard fatally shot at NH hospital remembered for dedication to community, family

State police and an FBI bomb technician stand at a staging area in the parking lot of New...
State police and an FBI bomb technician stand at a staging area in the parking lot of New Hampshire Hospital Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Concord, N.H. A fatal shooting at the New Hampshire psychiatric hospital ended with the suspect dead, police said. New Hampshire Hospital is the state psychiatric hospital, located in the state’s capital city.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TILTON, N.H. (AP) — A security guard who was shot to death at New Hampshire Hospital is being remembered for his dedication to his community and family.

Law enforcement from multiple departments joined state officials and family members on Monday for a celebration of life service for Bradley Haas, 63, who died following the shooting on Nov. 17. A police escort brought his remains through the city of Franklin, where he grew up and served as police chief, on its way to Winnisquam High School in Tilton, WMUR-TV reported.

“Behind every badge is a person, and in our law enforcement community, there are a lot of genuinely good people, and Brad was one of them,” said Stephen Houten, an Army veteran and former Sanbornton police officer.

Haas, also an Army veteran, served with the Franklin Police Department for 28 years before retiring in 2008. He then became a security guard at the psychiatric hospital in Concord.

“He was known as a quiet professional, and I knew him that way,” said New Hampshire State Police Capt. Brendan Davey. “I was able to work shifts with him, and he would come and go like a mouse. Very seldom did he ask for anything. Often, when I offered to give him a little bit of relief so that he could take a break, he would tell me he was all set.”

Authorities said a former patient at the psychiatric hospital shot and killed Haas in the hospital’s front lobby before being fatally shot by a state trooper. Both the trooper and Haas were credited with saving the lives of hospital patients, staff and visitors.

“Bradley, know that wherever you are, the state of New Hampshire is grateful for you,” said Gov. Chris Sununu.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Jason Eaton
Suspect pleads not guilty in Burlington triple-shooting; victims’ families react
Police say they received calls stating that a person was shot near North Prospect Street at...
Three Palestinian American students injured in Burlington shooting
Three Palestinian college students, Tahseen Ali Ahmad (left), Kinnan Abdalhamid (middle), and...
Community members react to Burlington triple-shooting
Vermont for Justice in Palestine held a vigil Sunday evening to show support for the three...
Vermont for Justice in Palestine holds vigil for 3 shot in Burlington
File Photo
Winter weather makes roads slippery, knocks out power

Latest News

Three Palestinian college students, Tahseen Ali Ahmad (left), Kinnan Abdalhamid (middle), and...
Authorities face calls to declare a hate crime in Vermont shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent
File photo
F-35s to conduct night training this week
A historic farmhouse in Guilford was badly damaged by a fire on Monday.
Historic Guilford farmhouse damaged by fire
Gov. Phil Scott/File
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Scott media briefing
A Vermont inmate serving time in Kentucky for kidnapping, murder and sexual assault has died....
Convicted killer from Vermont dies in Kentucky prison