Security guard fatally shot at NH hospital remembered for dedication to community, family

TILTON, N.H. (AP) — A security guard who was shot to death at New Hampshire Hospital is being remembered for his dedication to his community and family.

Law enforcement from multiple departments joined state officials and family members on Monday for a celebration of life service for Bradley Haas, 63, who died following the shooting on Nov. 17. A police escort brought his remains through the city of Franklin, where he grew up and served as police chief, on its way to Winnisquam High School in Tilton, WMUR-TV reported.

“Behind every badge is a person, and in our law enforcement community, there are a lot of genuinely good people, and Brad was one of them,” said Stephen Houten, an Army veteran and former Sanbornton police officer.

Haas, also an Army veteran, served with the Franklin Police Department for 28 years before retiring in 2008. He then became a security guard at the psychiatric hospital in Concord.

“He was known as a quiet professional, and I knew him that way,” said New Hampshire State Police Capt. Brendan Davey. “I was able to work shifts with him, and he would come and go like a mouse. Very seldom did he ask for anything. Often, when I offered to give him a little bit of relief so that he could take a break, he would tell me he was all set.”

Authorities said a former patient at the psychiatric hospital shot and killed Haas in the hospital’s front lobby before being fatally shot by a state trooper. Both the trooper and Haas were credited with saving the lives of hospital patients, staff and visitors.

“Bradley, know that wherever you are, the state of New Hampshire is grateful for you,” said Gov. Chris Sununu.

