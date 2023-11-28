How to help
‘This is a dangerous time in America’: Mother of Vt. shooting victim shares concerns

The mother of one of the three college students of Palestinian descent shot in Burlington over the weekend says her son's spirits are high.
The mother of one of the three college students of Palestinian descent shot in Burlington over the weekend says her son’s spirits are high.(Courtesy: Institute for Middle East Understanding)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The mother of one of the three college students of Palestinian descent shot in Burlington over the weekend says her son’s spirits are high.

Elizabeth Price says her son, Hisham Awartani, is still recovering and has a long road ahead.

Police say Awartani was shot in the spine Saturday evening on North Prospect Street.

Jason Eaton is accused of carrying out the attack on the three men.

Price believes there’s a link to Eaton’s opinions on the Israel-Hamas war and the shooting incident, and she calls it a tough time in the country.

“This is a dangerous time in America. if you are associated with a group that is involved in these conflicts, there’s too much hate speech, against all sides. In that toxic context, people take action on their own with devastating consequences,” Price said.

Price says her son has lost the use of his legs and will likely never walk again.

Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Tahseen Ali Ahmad, all age 20, were spending their Thanksgiving break in Burlington when they were shot.

Eaton faces three counts of attempted murder in the shootings and is being held without bail.

