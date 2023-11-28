UVM study examines childhood adversity’s relation to long-term mental health
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new study by University of Vermont researchers challenges conventional wisdom about childhood resilience and its impact on long-term well-being.
The study, “Adult Mental Health, Substance and Functional Outcomes of Children Resilient to Early Adversity,” published in the December issue of the American Journal of Psychiatry, examines the complex interplay between childhood adversity and long-term well-being.
Darren Perron spoke with William Copeland, a UVM professor of psychiatry, who led the study.
