Regional nonprofits feel the love on Giving Tuesday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not just your typical Tuesday. After the post-Thanksgiving gluttony of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday has for more than a decade become a tradition encouraging philanthropy, volunteerism, and other charitable acts.

“You feel great helping people in need,” said Midhat Hadzic with Feeding Chittenden.

Nonprofit organizations like the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity use Giving Tuesday to raise awareness about their work and raise money.

“We have a chance at being a happy society. We all need to be kind to each other and to ourselves. And I think Giving Tuesday is a natural moment in time for us to do that. But hopefully, the spirit of Giving Tuesday can last all year long,” said CVOEO’s Jason Rouse. “To remind folks that we’re all in it together and that we can’t make lasting change without everyone chipping in just a little bit.”

Erin Regan with the United Way of Northwest Vermont agrees. “One in seven Vermonters actually work for a nonprofit, so it’s like a huge deal for our state per capita. We have so many nonprofits here. So yeah, it’s a very important day. It’s a good day for visibility,” Regan said. “We have so many people that aren’t as fortunate. I think I am so lucky to have the life that I have. And so making sure that I’m able to provide that to other folks, I think, is really important.”

UNITED WAY OF THE ADIRONDACK REGION MAKES GIVING TUESDAY APPEAL

The United Way of the Adirondack Region is reminding people to give back this season.

The nonprofit has a number of initiatives going on right now that help people in need. Their Community Compassion Challenge asks people to donate essential goods.

The group’s John Bernardi says they served roughly 80,000 people in the region last year, almost half of the area’s total population. He says about 40% of households are one unexpected cost away from facing a financial cliff.

“Giving Tuesday is a great way to remember how important it is to look out for each other and to help to increase the organized capacity to care for one another, and that is our mission,” he said.

The United Way partners with a number of organizations including Catholic Charities and JCEO.

