Vermont State Police issue phone scam warning

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are warning Vermonters about a phone scam in which the caller claims to be a member of the Vermont State Police.

VSP officials say the imposter typically tells the victim that their identity has been compromised. The number that appears on the caller ID is the main line for the state police’s Westminster Barracks.

Police say anyone who receives such a call should just hang up and not attempt to call back the number. They also remind people to never give out personal information, pay money, or obtain gift cards or money orders in response to unknown or suspicious callers.

People are encouraged to report suspicious calls to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.