Vt., NH projects win $2M in grants for clean energy, food production

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing millions of dollars into clean energy and food production in Vermont, New Hampshire and across the country.

The USDA announced on Monday that it would provide a total of $196 million in grants to 185 projects nationwide to create new and better market opportunities for producers and entrepreneurs.

The funding includes $2,247,000 for Vermont and New Hampshire projects, including producer grants for three farms in Vermont and one in New Hampshire, as well as a loan to finance a solar array farm in Georgia, Vermont.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.