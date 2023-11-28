WATCH LIVE: Gov. Scott media briefing

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will hold his weekly media briefing Tuesday morning.

Watch live at 11 a.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

The governor is expected to take questions about the weekend shooting in Burlington that critically injured three U.S. college students of Palestinian descent. Police say Hisham Awartani, Tahseen Ali Ahmad, and Kinnan Abdalhamid, all 20, were walking Saturday on North Prospect Street when they were shot by Jason Eaton, 48, of Burlington. The men were talking in English and Arabic and also wearing Palestinian kaffiyehs, a traditional headdress. Police are investigating if the shooting was a hate crime.

Gov. Scott in a statement on Monday said the arrest of a suspect is a first step on the path to achieving justice. “We must come together in support of Hisham, Kinnan, and Tahseen, as well as our communities, who are reeling from this incident. One way to overcome the violence and hate is to unite to support one another.”

The three men remain in the ICU at the UVM Medical Center.

Related Stories:

Community vigils planned for Palestinians shot in Vermont

Suspect pleads not guilty in Burlington triple-shooting; victims’ families react

Local leaders respond to shooting of 3 Palestinian-American men

Vermont for Justice in Palestine holds vigil for 3 shot in Burlington

Community members react to Burlington triple shooting

Three Palestinian American students injured in Burlington shooting

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.