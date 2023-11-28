How to help
What do revised USDA plant hardiness zones mean for local growers?

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently released its latest Plant Hardiness Zone Map, the national standard for gardeners to figure out which plants are most likely to survive in their location.

The last changes took place about a decade ago and the new map means a slight shift to the warmer for gardeners and growers in our region.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Terry Bradshaw, an associate professor in Plant and Soil Science at the University of Vermont, about what the new map means.

