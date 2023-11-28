How to help
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -It was a very wintry Tuesday with temperatures staying below the freezing mark in most areas. Brisk winds made it feel even colder. And snow showers were flying around, on and off, throughout the day.

We will see some improvements on Wednesday. The day will start with some sunshine, but then it will be clouding up again later in the day. There could still be a few flurries late in the day, but most spots will see no snow shower activity. And it won’t be quite as blustery. But temperatures will still be running about 10 degrees lower than normal (normal high for Burlington is now 41 degrees).

It will finally warm back up to normal on the last day of November on Thursday. And that will be coupled with some rare November sunshine.

The first day of December on Friday will feature another day of unsettled weather. A minor disturbance will come through with just a few rain & snow showers.

The first weekend of December will start out okay on Saturday. There will be a few peaks of sunshine, but mainly cloudy.

A frontal system will be affecting us on Sunday into Monday with rain & snow showers, and that could go into Tuesday as well. The timing and placement of that system is still up in the air, but be aware that the weather could be getting a bit messy again by the end of the weekend into the start of next week.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be following the evolution of that late weekend/early next week storm system, and, over the next few days, we will be narrowing down the effects that the system will be having on us. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

